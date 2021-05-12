  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Here are key factors to consider before investing in cryptocurrency

Updated : May 12, 2021 06:43:04 IST

Kumar Gaurav tells that it is not advisable to invest in a project that just got launched with a team with no backing or not known.
Kumar Gaurav further advises investors to check the history and purpose that a project holds.
Here are key factors to consider before investing in cryptocurrency
Published : May 12, 2021 06:43 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare systems developed by DRDO

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare systems developed by DRDO

UK economy shrinks by only 1.5% in Q1 despite lockdown

UK economy shrinks by only 1.5% in Q1 despite lockdown

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement