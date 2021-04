Tax saving plays an essential role in obtaining financial goals. Poor financial management may lead to a huge tax outgo, which can be otherwise avoided by having a strong tax-saving plan. There are several ways by which an investor can reduce the income tax liabilities and save more.

However, the recent lockdown and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have impacted the finances of many and therefore many people may not have surplus cash to make new tax-saving investments.

For such taxpayers, there are other options that can be claimed as expenses so that they are not required to make any additional investment if they are able to exhaust the Section 80C deductions.

It must be noted that under section 80C, investors can invest a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Here are the options to explore:

Tuition fees

An important tax-saving option under Section 80C is payments made towards tuition fees. This can only be claimed by individual taxpayers and not HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families). This instrument covers tax savings towards tuition fees paid on two children’s education.

Also read | New ITR forms for FY20-21: Here are the key changes made by CBDT

Home loan

On home loans, investors can claim deductions on the principal amount repaid to the lender under Section 80C. Moreover, even the interest paid to the lender is eligible for deductions under Section 24. According to experts, the combined deduction with a home loan can be up to Rs 2 lakh in a financial year in most cases. The deduction is also available when an investor takes a loan for home construction or renovation.

Life insurance premiums

Under Section 80C, the premium paid for a term life insurance is also eligible for deduction (total of all investments and payments under this Section), according to ClearTax.

Taxpayers who have paid an insurance premium to ensure their own life or the life of spouse or child, such premium payments are eligible for deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Irrespective of the child being dependent or independent, minor or major, married or unmarried, the deduction under section 80C is allowed. An individual and a HUF can claim this deduction under Section 80C, according to ClearTax.