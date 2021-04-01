  • SENSEX
Here are key ELSS investment trends witnessed from Jan 2020 to March 2021

Updated : April 01, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Almost 20 percent of the investors chose to park money in ELSS from January 2020 till March 2021, according to data shared by Groww.
Of the total assets under management for equity schemes, 17 percent was allocated to ELSS on its platform, the data revealed.
Published : April 01, 2021 10:09 AM IST

