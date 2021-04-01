Here are key ELSS investment trends witnessed from Jan 2020 to March 2021

Almost 20 percent of the investors chose to park money in Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) from January 2020 till March 2021, according to data shared by Groww- an investment platform. Of the total assets under management for equity schemes, 17 percent was allocated to ELSS on its platform, the data revealed.

ELSS, as we know, is a mutual fund category that offers tax benefits. Section 80C allows a deduction of up to Rs 1.50 lakh for investments made in ELSS. It comes with a lock-in period of only three years, which is much lesser when compared to other tax-saving instruments.

Being a diversified equity mutual fund, according to Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO at Groww, ELSS also serves the purpose of long-term capital growth along with tax-saving benefits.

Investors have the flexibility to invest in ELSS either through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or by making lump sum investments.

According to Groww, 15 percent of investors in the age group of 25-40 invested in ELSS funds on its platform between January 2020 and March 2021 and while they showed a slight preference for lumpsum investments (41 percent), a sizable percentage also chose to invest in ELSS via the SIP route (38 percent).

“Increased awareness around ELSS as a product and benefits of investing in equity funds via SIP along with greater financial discipline, could be the reasons behind the investment pattern shown by investors in the 25-40 year age group,” Jain said.

On the contrary, as high as 54 percent of the investors above the age of 40 chose lump sum as their preferred mode to invest in ELSS, Groww said.

The average amount invested by an ELSS investor on Groww in the period stood at Rs 43,000.

The month-on-month data showed that the interest in ELSS peaked in the first quarter of the year.

“In January, February and March, ELSS transactions were 41.6 percent more than the transactions in ELSS happening around the year. The reason behind the surge in ELSS investments in the first quarter of the year could be the tax-saving proof submission deadlines that organizations impose, the tax-saving deadline being March 31,” Groww opined.

Most numbers of ELSS investments done on Groww were from the following cities (arranged in descending order) - Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Patna and Jaipur.

Fund Name 1 Yr Absolute Returns* 3 Yr CAGR# 5 Yr CAGR# Axis Long Term Equity Direct Plan Growth 21.22% 15.65% 16.44% Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund Direct Growth 23.37% 18.83% 22.45% Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 Direct Growth 16.29% 8.96% 13.84% Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Direct Growth 28.30% 18.51% 17.51% Tata India Tax Savings Fund Direct Growth 13.31% 12.51% 15.70% #: Returns are as on March 25, 2021 *December 31, 2019 to December 30, 2020

“It is important to note that ELSS is like any other equity fund and investing periodically helps one cultivate financial discipline and reap benefits of rupee cost averaging. As awareness around ELSS as a product increases, more investors invest in ELSS mutual funds methodically as opposed to making last-minute investments," Harsh added.