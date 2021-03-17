Here are key benefits of investing in gold Updated : March 17, 2021 03:56 PM IST Since gold is not responsive to stock market movements, holding it helps in hedging the risks associated with market-linked investment instruments. As per S Ravi, gold is set to fall marginally below and will rise only after 2-3 months. This makes it one of the best bets now. Published : March 17, 2021 03:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply