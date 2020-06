A fixed deposit (FDs) is a financial instrument which offers guaranteed return. Customers can invest money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Banks usually pay a higher rate of interest to senior citizens compared to general public on fixed deposit accounts.

For example, the country's largest lender, SBI, pays interest at the rates of 5.00-6.75 to senior citizens and 4.50-6.25 to others on these fixed deposits.

(Also read: How to take a loan against fixed deposit)

Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks - SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank - on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 2.9 3.4 46 days to 179 days 3.9 4.4 180 days to 210 days 4.4 4.9 211 days to less than 1 year 4.4 4.9 1 year to less than 2 year 5.1 5.6 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1 5.6 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3 5.8 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4 6.2

(Also read: Small finance banks offer higher rates on fixed deposits; but should you invest)

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 - 14 days 2.75% 3.25% 15 - 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 - 45 days 3.25% 3.75% 46 - 60 days 4.00% 4.50% 61 - 90 days 4.00% 4.50% 91 days - 6 months 4.10% 4.60% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.50% 5.00% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.75% 5.25% 1 Year 5.25% 5.75% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.25% 5.75% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.35% 5.85% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.50% 6.00% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50% 6.25%*

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates