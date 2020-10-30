Personal Finance Here are best investment options with short-term horizon Updated : October 30, 2020 07:29 PM IST According to Abhinav Angirish, founder, InvestOnline.in, overnight funds are best suited for someone who wants to invest for a day, week, or a month. Investors with a slightly higher risk appetite, Angirish says can consider investing in ultra-short duration funds. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.