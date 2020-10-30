Here are best investment options with short-term horizon

There are times when people have money in hand, probably for 3-6 months, but are confused by traditional investment advice of having a time horizon of 3-5 years. The savings account isn’t useful either in terms of returns.

Fortunately, one can invest in mutual funds to generate higher returns than a savings account.

Considering the lower interest rate regime at present and inflation, mutual funds are even better options compared to bank FD and post office deposits.

According to Abhinav Angirish, founder, InvestOnline.in, overnight funds are best suited for someone who wants to invest for a day, week, or a month.

Also read: Active vs passive mutual fund schemes: Which is better for whom?

Liquid funds, as per Angirish, are best from a 3-6 months perspective.

"Typically these funds invest in money market instruments like treasury bills, commercial papers, Tri-Party Repos (TREPS), reverse repo, etc. They are considered safe and carry low risk," he explains.

Investors with a slightly higher risk appetite, Angirish says can consider investing in ultra-short duration funds. These funds invest in higher maturity debt papers, hence, they are able to deliver higher returns than liquid funds.

Money Market Funds can be considered for someone having an investment horizon of one year. They offer better returns than bank fixed deposits.

In the words of Omkeshwar Singh, head- RankMF, Samco Group, "Investment in debt and money market instruments such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is between one year-three years. These funds have moderately low risk and these funds invest into sovereign and corporate debt instruments with a modified duration of under three years. There is no exit load too."

HDFC Short Term Debt Fund - Growth

ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund - Growth Option

Conservative hybrid funds, as Singh, further explains, predominantly invest in debt instruments (between 75 percent and 90 percent) of total assets and Investment in equity and equity-related instruments- between 10 percent and 25 percent of total assets.

These funds have moderately high risk, and these funds invest in sovereign and corporate debt instruments and some components in equity Instruments.