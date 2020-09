Investment ensures present and future long-term financial security. A person who starts investing should be aware of the basic rules of investing. With these rules, even a beginner can take right investment decision and generate good returns over a period of time.

Here are few investment lessons for beginners, as suggested by experts:

Starting Early

One should start investing early, keeping a horizon of 10-15 years at least so that time works in favour, suggests Harsh Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer, Groww.

The earlier an individual starts, the longer they can compound money. Suppose, if the investments are done in equity related products for a longer period, the impact of volatility is greatly reduced and hence the capital remains protected.

Making Right Choices

Investors should always make apt selection of schemes for investing. For example, investing in mutual funds via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route is a must.

Apart from building financial disciple, SIPs help investors by avoiding the risk of timing the markets and facilitates wealth creation in a disciplined manner by averaging the cost of Investments, according to Jain.

Diversifying Portfolio

The investment portfolio should be diversified to achieve long term goals. Once investors have selected well performing mutual funds or fundamentally strong stocks, they should remain invested for the long haul, advises Jain.

"They should also keep track of the performance of individual funds/stocks as well as the performance of the portfolio to ensure that they are on the right path. They should stay abreast with latest changes, significant updates around the funds or stocks selected and re-assess them based on their current standing," he added.

Besides, investors can increase the contribution towards the goal in proportion to increase in savings/increments received so that they reach the desired corpus faster.

Creating An Emergency Fund

Investors should create a bigger than normal emergency fund to account for unseen emergencies. Liquid funds such as fixed deposits, bonds can be chosen for this purpose.

Having An Adequate Health Insurance

Additionally, one should have sufficient insurance cover so that he/she doesn’t have to dip into the investments at the time of need.

Being Financially Educated

It's also imperative to be financially educated.

"Read about investment strategies and keep abreast with what is happening in the market. As one gains more knowledge and experience, their circle of competence would expand and they would be in a better position to take intelligent decisions regarding investments," Jain says.