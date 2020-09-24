  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Here are 5 investment options for first-time investors

Updated : September 24, 2020 09:26 PM IST

With endless avenues available in the market, it is common for the first-time investors to feel puzzled when it comes to investing their money.
Hence, it becomes essential for them to have an understanding of each instrument and a good knowledge of the risk that comes with it.
Here are 5 investment options for first-time investors

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Expect H2FY21 domestic gas price at $1.97/MMBtu, lowest ever: CARE Ratings

Expect H2FY21 domestic gas price at $1.97/MMBtu, lowest ever: CARE Ratings

Oil tanker that caught fire off Sri Lankan coast to pay $1.8 million

Oil tanker that caught fire off Sri Lankan coast to pay $1.8 million

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 1,115 points lower, Nifty below 10,850 following global selloff

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 1,115 points lower, Nifty below 10,850 following global selloff

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement