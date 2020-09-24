Personal Finance Here are 5 investment options for first-time investors Updated : September 24, 2020 09:26 PM IST With endless avenues available in the market, it is common for the first-time investors to feel puzzled when it comes to investing their money. Hence, it becomes essential for them to have an understanding of each instrument and a good knowledge of the risk that comes with it. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.