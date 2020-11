National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. The subscriber can either apply for an NPS account by visiting a Point of Presence (PoP) or do it online through the e-NPS website.

It was originally launched for government employees in 2004 and extended to the general public in 2009.

NPS offers two kinds of accounts — Tier 1 and Tier 2 — for instruments including government bonds, equity market, and corporate debt.

While the Tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account, the Tier 2 account — known as an investment account — is voluntary savings account associated with the Pension Regulatory Authority of India (PRAN).

Here are the benefits of investing in NPS:

Allows voluntary contributions

In NPS, a subscriber can contribute at any point of time in a financial year and also change the amount he/she wants to set aside and save every year.

Offers flexibility

Subscribers can choose their own investment options and pension fund and see their money grow.

Is portable

Subscribers can operate their NPS account from anywhere, even if they change the city and/or employment.

Regulated by PFRDA

NPS is regulated by PFRDA, with transparent investment norms and regular monitoring and performance review of fund managers by NPS Trust.

Income tax benefits

Investment in a Tier 1 account of NPS offers income tax benefits. Any individual who is a subscriber of NPS can claim tax deduction up to 10 percent of gross income within the overall ceiling of Rs 1.5 lakh, under Section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.

An additional deduction for investment up to Rs 50,000 in NPS (Tier I account) is available exclusively to NPS subscribers under subsection 80CCD (1B). This is over and above the deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh.