Here are 4 ways to block SBI credit card

State Bank of India or SBI, the country’s largest lender, allows users to block the credit card in case of loss or misplacement. Customers can block the card either by calling the helpline number or by sending an SMS from the registered mobile number. The same can also be done through SBI Card’s website or app.

Here are different ways to block the SBI credit card:

By calling

Users are required to call the helpline number 39 02 02 02 (after adding local STD) for blocking the card. They can also dial 1860 180 1290 for blocking the credit card.

By SMS

In order to use the SMS service, users are required to send an SMS “BLOCK XXXX” (The last 4 digits of the credit card) to the number, 5676791 from the registered mobile number.

Here are the steps to block the credit card through the SBI card website:

Step 1: Visit the SBI Card's website -- sbicard.com -- and login to the account.

Step 2: Go to 'Requests tab' and select 'Report Lost/Stolen Card'

Step 3: Click on the card number to report the lost card.

Step 4: For a card re-issue, select 'reissue card' and click on ‘Submit’. The credit card will be blocked.

Here are the steps to report a lost or stolen credit card via mobile app:

Step 1: Log in to the account via the SBI app and go to 'menu'

Step 2: Click on 'Service Request' and tap on 'Report Lost/Stolen'

Step 3: Click on the card number and 'submit'. The credit card will automatically get blocked