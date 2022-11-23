Health insurers can leverage professional registry under 'Ayushman Bharat' mission

Under HPR, a Healthcare Professional ID (HPID) will be created via Aadhaar or other KYC, along with the medical qualifications of the medical professional which will be verified by their respective state medical councils.

General and standalone health insurance companies, offering health insurance policies, can consider leveraging the health professional registry (HPR) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for building up a network of doctors and physicians for providing OPD or other healthcare services, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) said in a circular.

Under HPR, a Healthcare Professional ID (HPID) will be created via Aadhaar or other KYC, along with the medical qualifications of the medical professional which will be verified by their respective state medical councils.

This HPID will serve as an unique ID to the medical practitioners to enable connection with all stakeholders of healthcare ecosystem. Therefore, in order to make the best use of the registry all the general and health insurers, IRDAI said:

a. The General Insurers are advised to consider capturing/collecting HPR ID as a verification to validate/authenticate the medical practitioners while issuing/renewing policies for medical malpractice under professional Indemnity cover. This will enable the digitization and ease the process of buying and selling the professional indemnity policies and push for HPR registration among the healthcare professionals.

b. The General and Health Insurers offering health insurance policies can also consider leveraging on the Health Professional Registry for building up the network of doctors / physicians or other healthcare professionals for providing OPD or other healthcare services.

