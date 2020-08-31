Personal Finance Health insurance with maternity cover: All you need to know about features and inclusions Updated : August 31, 2020 05:25 PM IST Health insurance with maternity benefits are especially designed for couples within the age bracket of 20 to 35 years. Maternity coverage can be bought with the health insurance policy, as an add-on both within the family or individual policies. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply