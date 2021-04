Medical emergencies by nature are uncertain and undiscriminating; they can occur at any time and to anyone. Illnesses and ailments are no longer associated only with old age. The onslaught of diseases associated with a sedentary lifestyle has started affecting younger individuals. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is the age-old fact that prevention is better than cure.

People have relied for far too long on a reactive care model in terms of their health and health insurance. Using a health insurance cover only to bear the burden of exorbitant medical expenses is an outdated approach. The increase in healthcare and wellness needs and the constantly rising medical inflation warrants a comprehensive care approach.

A comprehensive health insurance policy extends a holistic healthcare approach by offering extensive coverage and acting as a financial shock absorber. Unlike a basic health insurance plan, a comprehensive cover offers protection for outpatient and inpatient treatments and provides a plethora of wellness benefits that help promote a sustainable lifestyle. A progressive and customizable policy also provides a cover for physiotherapy, AYUSH telemedicine, dental consultation, mental health counselling, nutritional teleconsultation, and more.

A comprehensive health insurance plan also affords you the following benefits:

Check-ups: As a pandemic-marred nation, we are well aware of the importance of preventative measures. An important aspect of preventative measures is check-ups; routine or otherwise. A comprehensive health insurance plan supports the ‘health-conscious’ approach by covering the cost of health check-ups.

Complete patient care: A complete protection plan provides pre-and post-hospitalization cover along with the ambulance service cost and home treatments. A comprehensive plan also provides a cover for Covid-19, advanced and modern treatment methods. One can get reimbursed by submitting expense proof in the form of bills and other cost incurred documents during the said period. This feature allows you to focus on recovering rather than worrying about breaking the bank with medical and related expenses.

Curate your wellness strategy: A comprehensive health insurance plan is feature-rich and offers multiple wellness benefits. These benefits can be used to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to take care of your premiums through returns for wellness activities. The incentives can be in the form of reward points that can be used towards the payment of renewal premiums, OPD expenses, yoga classes, workout sessions, discounts on a gym membership, etc.

Critical illnesses: Serious and long-term illnesses such as paralysis, tumor, stroke, cancer, heart ailments, etc. require a substantial amount of monetary resources to treat. A plan that covers critical illnesses along with regular hospitalisation cover becomes indispensable while combating the significant medical expenses associated with these illnesses and ailments.

Covers daycare procedures: Treatments such as dialysis, eye surgery, colonoscopy, appendectomy, etc., are taken care of by a comprehensive health insurance policy. Some insurers are now providing protection for upwards of 500-day care procedures.

Cashless treatments: In case of hospitalization, one can avail of cashless treatment if admitted to any of the listed hospitals under the insurance provider. Convenient as they are, they have now also become a necessity. In a contactless world, customers need to be able to take advantage of cashless treatments. Additionally, some policies also offer international cashless treatment.

Curate your finances: Nobody is immune to unforeseen situations. Two of the most important factors that can get you through a situation like this are proper health and stable finances. Comprehensive health insurance plans aid in maintaining both these factors. The extensive health and wellness cover allows you to keep a check on your health and related concerns. Such a plan also provides a financial safety net that avoids the need to tap into your savings to take care of healthcare costs. You can now utilize these savings on your terms and curate your financial future.

Management of current or potential Chronic conditions: The positive correlation of pre-existing conditions to morbidity and the increased Covid risk clearly demonstrates the need for a holistic lifestyle coaching and condition management support that can help you manage your lifestyle conditions effectively if it prevails currently or develops in future. Very few products take care of this important need in the market.

The health insurance players are undertaking continuous efforts to satisfy the evolving healthcare needs of the customer. This measure allows you as a customer to choose from extensive comprehensive policy options available in the market. It is prudent to judiciously weigh in your options and opt for a comprehensive health plan that is suitable to your current and future lifestyle, health, and wellness needs.