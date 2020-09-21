  • SENSEX
Health insurance scope to get wider but premiums may increase from October; here's why

Updated : September 21, 2020 08:57 PM IST

The health insurance premiums are likely to increase from October on account of new standardized clauses, say insurance experts.
These new clauses will be incorporated in the new policies filed by insurers on or after October 1, 2020, and for existing products which are due for renewal from April 1, 2021.
