Soon, health insurance customers may be able to get their policy details in a simple-to-follow sheet

In a world filled with jargon-laden policy documents and complex insurance clauses, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is stepping up to make a significant change to make things simpler for the common man. This proposal, if finalised, will revolutionise the way policyholders understand their health insurance policies. It is proposed that policyholders will soon be given access to simplified and easy-to-use documents.

The current landscape: Complex policies and information overload

While health insurance policies are crucial for our well-being and financial security, understanding the documents fully is an uphill battle for many of us. That's where the customer information sheet (CIS) comes into play. This concise document is usually provided by insurers at the time of policy purchase and renewal, offering a snapshot of critical policy details. However, even the CIS has often fallen short of being truly user-friendly.

IRDAI's vision

In a draft proposal, the insurance regulator expressed its intent to redefine the CIS, making it more accessible and reader-friendly. The primary goal is to ensure that policyholders can grasp the intricate nuances of their health insurance policies with ease.

Here's a breakdown of what we might see in the revamped CIS:

Type of policy

The new CIS is set to include a section indicating the type of policy the customers hold — whether it's indemnity, benefit, or a combination of both. This distinction can be pivotal in understanding how the policy functions.

Sum insured clarity

Have you ever been confused about the sum insured, especially in family floater policies? The revamped CIS aims to eliminate this confusion by clearly specifying the sum insured amounts for both individual and family floater policies.

Financial limits of coverage

To make it even simpler, the proposed CIS merges certain sections, such as payment basis and loss sharing, into a new section called "financial limits of the policy." This streamlined approach promises a clearer understanding of the extent of the coverage.

Claim settlements

At present, the CIS does not require health insurers to specify the timeframe for paying claims. This will also change if the proposals are implemented. Insurance companies will have to mention the turnaround time that customers can expect for claim settlement in the CIS.

Industry praise and consumer empowerment

Amrit Singh, Co-Founder and CRO of Loop, has lauded IRDAI's proposal as a remarkable leap towards transparency and simplicity in the insurance sector. This initiative is not just about documents; it's about empowering consumers to make informed decisions about their health insurance coverage.

Singh emphasises that the proposal aligns perfectly with the modern era's call for simplicity and transparency.

"It's a welcome change in an industry often perceived as complex and overwhelming. The revamped CIS aims to distil the intricacies of insurance features and terms into an easily understandable format, empowering consumers to navigate the world of health insurance effectively," Singh told CNBC-TV18.com.

A glimpse into the future

If this proposal becomes a reality, it could be a game-changer for the insurance industry. It could set the standard for transparency and clarity in policy documentation, guiding the sector towards a future where choosing the right coverage is straightforward and comprehensible.