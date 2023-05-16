Breaking News
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates
Health insurance policy for family — Here's a list of 5 plans you can consider

Health insurance policy for family — Here's a list of 5 plans you can consider

Health insurance policy for family — Here's a list of 5 plans you can consider
By Anshul  May 16, 2023 4:51:52 PM IST (Updated)

Standard health insurance family plans offer coverage for the medical expenses of the entire family, including the policyholder, spouse, children, and dependent parents. Here's a list of 5 such policies

With the rise in lifestyle-related diseases, health insurance is a necessity not only for an individual but also for the entire family. A family health insurance is the one that can help in such a situation. In India, standard health insurance family plans offer coverage for the medical expenses of the entire family, including the policyholder, spouse, children, and dependent parents. These plans come with various features and benefits to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The sum insured for family plans typically ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh, depending on factors like age and premium paid. Coverage includes hospitalisation expenses, pre and post-hospitalization expenses, daycare treatments, ambulance charges, and domiciliary hospitalization expenses. Some plans may also cover AYUSH treatments, said Rahul Mishra, Co-founder and Director at Policy Ensure while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.
"There is usually a waiting period of 2-4 years for pre-existing diseases, after which expenses related to such conditions can be claimed. Options like co-payment are also available, wherein the policyholder pays a certain percentage of the claim amount. Family health insurance plans provide cashless hospitalisation at network hospitals, which are affiliated with the insurance company," Mishra told CNBC-TV18.com
