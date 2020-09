Authored by Dhirendra Mahyavanshi

‘Change is the only constant’ and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) firmly believes in this maxim to maximize the policyholder’s benefits. In keeping with this trend, the IRDAI has directed three major changes in the structure of health insurance plans so that the plans become more customer-friendly.

The changes which would come into effect from October 1st, 2020 are summarized as:

Standardized policy clauses Policyholder’s Concern

The terms and conditions of the different types of health insurance plans are a bit technical in nature. Though all plans have similar terms and coverage benefits, their languages might differ making it difficult for average customers to understand their meaning. Hence, comparing the health plans become quite an issue for the customer as each plan has different benefits listed with varied meanings and there is no standardization of the same.

IRDAI’s Solution

Thus, to make the policy clauses simplified and easily understood across the mass, the IRDAI has asked insurers to have a uniform definition of all policy clauses. The clauses should be standardized according to IRDAI’s wordings and all companies should use the same standardized wordings.

What’s in it for you?

So, for you, health insurance plans would become demystified. You would be able to understand the meaning of all the important clauses like a grace period, free-look cancellation, portability, etc. in a simple and yet standard manner that would be uniform across all insurance companies. This would also help you compare health insurance plans easily based on their clauses and then choose the best policy.

Inclusion of Telemedicine in the plan’s coverage

Policyholder’s Concern

As the COVID pandemic continues to be a major threat, physical meetings have been replaced by virtual ones in all genres of life. The same holds true for doctor’s consultations which are increasingly being done through virtual modes like video conferencing, video calling, online chatting, etc.

This concept of medical consultations, where the doctor and the patient do not meet physically, is called telemedicine and the concept is gaining popularity in today’s troubling times.

IRDAI’s Solution

IRDAI has, therefore, asked insurers to include the cost of telemedicine in their plan’s coverage. If health plans cover the cost of doctor’s consultations, they would also cover the cost of telemedicine from October 2020.

What’s in it for you?

This move by the IRDAI is seen in the best interests of the policyholders as their policies are set to become more inclusive in terms of coverage. Moreover, by including telemedicine in the ambit of coverage, health plans would address the current need of the pandemic and would prove more relevant. This is also expected to increase the popularity and demand for health plans as well as the penetration of health insurance in India.

Proportionate deductions on room rent limits to become more reasonable

Policyholder Concern

If health insurance plans have sub-limits on room rent and you choose a room with rent higher than the stipulated limit, there would be a proportionate deduction on the claim for inpatient hospitalization. The cost of the room rent and ‘associate medical expenses’ would be reduced in proportion to the actual room is higher than the allowed room rent.

For example, if the room rent sub-limit is Rs 5000 and you choose a room with a rent of Rs 6000, the actual room rent exceeds the allowed room rent by 20 percent. In this case, the cost of room rent and ‘associate medical expenses’ incurred would be reduced by 20 percent. So, if your claim for these costs amounts to Rs 25,000, the health plan would pay a 20 percent reduced claim of Rs 20,000.

The concept of the proportionate deduction is applied because it is believed that for higher room rents, the hospitals charge a higher than usual fee for medical treatments and consultations.

IRDAI’s Solution

Specify, in detail, which medical costs would come under the definition of “associate medical expenses”. The policy should clearly contain the medical expenses on which the concept of the proportionate deduction would be applied

The cost of diagnostics, pharmacy, consumables and implants and medical devices used in treatments would not be included under the definition of “associate medical expenses”. The policy would have to provide full coverage for these costs irrespective of the actual room rent

If you avail of treatments at hospitals that do not have differential pricing based on room rent category, the concept of the proportionate deduction would not apply.

What’s in it for you?

The health insurance policy would become more inclusive with these changes in the proportionate deduction clause. Moreover, it would become easier for you to understand the expenses on which the deduction clause would apply.

Health insurers have been directed to incorporate these changes into their health plans so that you can buy better and more inclusive policies from October 2020.