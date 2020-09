Brokerage house Jefferies expects the health insurance market doubling in 5 years owing to low penetration. It further added that this rise in the health insurance business will be a growth driver for ICICI Lombard.

"General Insurers are benefiting from an uptick in retail health insurance that grew by 31 percent year on year till July in FY21, leading to a 13 percent rise in total health insurance. This segment forms 14 percent of the premium and is key to rise in total premiums. Moreover, claims have been manageable as a rise in COVID-claims is offset by lower normal claims," the brokerage explained in a recent report.

It added that health insurance can emerge as a key growth driver in post-COVID-era.

Low penetration of health insurance is evident from the fact that over 60 percent of medical expenses are personally incurred by patients i.e. out-of-pocket, noted the brokerage. It informed that this number is 11 percent in the US, 16 percent in the UK and 36 percent in China.

This segment is sized at over Rs 50,000 crore in India and over the next five years, it can double, as per Jefferies. ICICI Lombard could be a key beneficiary of this uptick, and it expects this segment to be a key growth driver.

The brokerage further stated that in FY20, the sector paid Rs 33,000 crore worth of health-insurance claims implying that for 5 months in FY21 the normalised claim payment would have been Rs 14,000 crore (assuming no growth). Against this, insurers would have paid Rs 12,000 crore (including a claim of Rs 2,600 crore towards COVID) - which is a 10-15 percent decline.

It's relevant to note here that while claims paid are based on actual payouts, 'claims incurred' is subjective & insurers have taken divergent policies, it added.

The brokerage also prefers ICICI Lombard as it seems to have been conservative whereas PSU insurers and some standalone health insurers seem to be a bit aggressive about reserving for health insurance claims.