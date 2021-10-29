Health insurance awareness: A post COVID legacy

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, and new trends emerge; the sudden increase in awareness and demand for health insurance has confirmed one of the most important consumer behavior patterns for this sector i.e. individuals opt for health insurance post experiencing a situation of medical crises.

The phenomenon can be considered as something on the lines of creative destruction, as stated by Joseph Schumpeter, an Austrian economist. It refers to the fact that incessant innovation mechanism replaces outdated ones, and is considered vital for long-term growth. According to that theory, the global health-cum-economic crisis is more or less initiating the same process of creative destruction for India’s Health Insurance industry.

As highlighted in a 2017 joint report by KPMG and FICCI, less than 30% people in India are covered by any kind of Health Insurance, which is abysmally low considering the massive population of 1.3 billion. In the financial year 2018, the penetration of health insurance in the country went up to 35%. Although there had been a gradual increase in the number of people covered by health insurance in the following years, the overall percentage is still not satisfactory and only 3 percent of the population have private health insurance. Despite having a high mortality rate due to cancer and other critical illnesses, the low penetration of health insurance in the country is, in fact, a concerning factor.

However, the pandemic has disrupted the industry by permanently altering how common people, especially in lower-middle income countries like India view health insurance for themselves, and for their immediate family members. It was only during this period of extreme health crisis, with the fear of COVID-19 looming over, people were seen to be voluntarily opting for health insurances, which ideally, should not be the case. It is the economic burden of the virus, in terms of hospitalization charges that has made people realize the importance of insurance, and triggered the sudden rise in demand for health insurance among people.

Health Insurance Awareness in India - A Need of the Hour!

India may be soaring higher each day in most fields including science, technology and healthcare, but when it comes to securing their health by getting a health insurance policy, Indians are still lagging behind by miles. There is just not enough awareness about how a health insurance needs to be the foundation of all financial plans, and hence, the motivation to get one does not come naturally to a large section of people.

Not taking such a crucial aspect of health care with much seriousness, apparently is what majorly contributes to the death rates, as well as, the critical medical debt that the nation is dealing with. Especially, during these times of crisis, the lack of public awareness had brought serious consequences for a huge chunk of the population, putting a million lives at risk.

Despite the healthcare industry bringing continuous glory to the country, the absence of awareness about health insurance have slowed down the penetration of the country’s health insurance industry, and while telemedicine has addressed the growing need of healthcare in rural and remote areas to some extent, access to healthcare is still a major concern in rural areas and to the low income groups. This is a part of what exactly makes public awareness of health insurance policies in India a raging need.

The Way Forward: Raise Awareness

The first and primary step towards resolving an issue of this stature, is to identify the cause behind the current state of the health insurance market in India. And according to research, one of the daunting reasons is illiteracy among the people from the backward communities and the rural areas.

Reportedly, while the educated and privileged segment of the population are well aware of the needs and basic benefits of a health insurance plan, a majority of the rural populace are still in darkness. Hence, it is important to prioritize these people from the villages and remote areas, and apprise them with the various health insurance and awareness programs. Initiatives need to be in place to spread awareness among people regarding the importance of health insurance, thereby building trust and credibility of insurance companies among them.

On that note, let us check below the 5 key advantages of purchasing a comprehensive health insurance plan, and spread the word among those who are unaware of the many perks it entails that can ease up a person’s life in more ways than one can imagine:

• Optimal coverage: A comprehensive health insurance plan offers optimal coverage, which is basically the bottom line to be considered before purchasing a plan. In broad terms, optimal coverage would mean a minimum sum insured level that a person should have. In urban areas, one would consider anything below 5 lakhs of Sum Insured a sub-optimal cover.

• Cashless treatment: With a good health insurance plan, people can enjoy the best of medical treatment in world-class facilities without paying a penny at the time of discharge from the hospital. Totally cashless.

• Financial cushion: It is common knowledge by now, but potential buyers should still be apprised about how a health insurance policy can act as a much needed financial cushion in cases of medical emergencies. It saves you from a huge deal of financial stress.

• Helpful during medical inflation: As we know, medical costs are increasing each day at an alarming rate. The right time is now to purchase a health insurance plan, to avoid future inconvenience in receiving quality treatment.

• Increased life risks: Life is full of uncertainties. Especially, amidst the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can never be sure of what the next moment holds for us. While we will continue to be under constant risk of falling sick and getting hospitalized, having a health insurance cover can come to our rescue and solve a lot of our problems.

Furthermore, to improve the awareness of Indian health insurance, it is necessary to launch all-inclusive healthcare solutions that provide both in-patient and out-patient treatments. Launching centralized medical insurance schemes will also be an ideal decision as it will make the funds accessible to a large number of people, allowing them to avail the best medical treatments in India.

No doubt, we are currently living through a global pandemic, and witnessing an unbelievable economic and development ups and downs. A lot of us have also had to face the brunt of this health crisis. However, with increased awareness about health insurance among the right audience (that includes everyone), we can be much better-prepared for the next time, to fight anything like the COVID-19, and much more.

The author, Ajay Shah, is Director and Head – Retail Sales at Care Health Insurance (Formerly Religare Health Insurance). The views expressed are personal