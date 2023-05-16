HDFC MF launches country's first defence fund — NFO to open on May 19

HDFC Defence Fund will be managed by Abhishek Poddar- Fund Manager – Equity and Senior Equity Analyst, Dealing & Investments, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited who has over 17 years of experience in equity research, investment banking and corporate finance.

HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) has announced the launch of HDFC Defence Fund that plans to invest in defence and allied sector companies. It follows a bottom-up approach of portfolio construction within the defence ecosystem. This new fund offer (NFO) will open on May 19, 2023, and close on June 02, 2023.

Defence as a sector, sees a constant need to modernise its platforms due its strategic relevance for the country and technological advancements. Through initiatives like Make in India, the government policies remain conducive to the growth of defence sector in the country.

"HDFC Defence Fund will seek to invest in companies with good quality management with demonstrated track record and aim to achieve diversification by following a multi-cap strategy. The fund’s focus would be on growth and quality at reasonable valuations by investing across large, mid and small cap stocks," the fund house said.