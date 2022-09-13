HDFC Life launches Click2Protect Super term insurance policy: Key things to know

Mini
Here's all you need to know about HDFC Life's Click2Protect Super term insurance plan
HDFC Life has launched a term insurance plan Click2Protect Super, which enables customisation as per the protection needs and policyholders only pay for the benefits/plan options that they have chosen. It is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, pure risk premium/ savings life insurance plan that provides with multiple flexibilities such as changing life cover, extending the policy term, getting coverage for accidental death and terminal illness, etc.
The plan provides comprehensive financial protection to family. Policyholders can choose a cover that fits needs from three plan options – life, life plus and life goal, HDFC Life said in a statement.
Let us look at each of these options and the benefits they provide:
Life Option:
This provides life cover for the coverage term chosen, thereby securing the future of loved ones. This smart plan option comes with an inbuilt-benefit of terminal illness cover and also allows customers to increase the cover amount to ensure financial independence for the family in his/her absence, the company said.
The key benefits of this option include:
Life Plus: Along with life cover, this option enhances the cover against accidental death and terminal illness, thereby providing comprehensive protection for life, the company said.
The key benefits of this option include:
Life Goal: This option ensures optimum coverage by offering the flexibility to vary the life cover for desired term thereby safeguarding loved ones from any liabilities and/or expenses, HDFC Life said.
The key benefits of this option include:
