HDFC Life launches Click2Protect Super term insurance policy: Key things to know

IST (Updated)

Here's all you need to know about HDFC Life's Click2Protect Super term insurance plan

HDFC Life has launched a term insurance plan Click2Protect Super, which enables customisation as per the protection needs and policyholders only pay for the benefits/plan options that they have chosen. It is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, pure risk premium/ savings life insurance plan that provides with multiple flexibilities such as changing life cover, extending the policy term, getting coverage for accidental death and terminal illness, etc.
The plan provides comprehensive financial protection to family. Policyholders can choose a cover that fits needs from three plan options – life, life plus and life goal, HDFC Life said in a statement.
Let us look at each of these options and the benefits they provide:
Life Option:
This provides life cover for the coverage term chosen, thereby securing the future of loved ones. This smart plan option comes with an inbuilt-benefit of terminal illness cover and also allows customers to increase the cover amount to ensure financial independence for the family in his/her absence, the company said.
The key benefits of this option include:
  • Option to choose increasing Death Benefit up to 200 percent
  • Waiver of Premium on diagnosis of Critical Illness
  • Option to choose Additional Cover for Spouse
  • Return of Premium option
  • Option to get back the base premium paid at time of policy cancellation through Smart Exit Option
  • Acceleration of Death benefit on diagnosis of terminal illness till the age of 80 years
  • Waiver of Premium on Total and Permanent Disability
  • Option to receive Death Benefit in Instalments
    • Life Plus: Along with life cover, this option enhances the cover against accidental death and terminal illness, thereby providing comprehensive protection for life, the company said.
    The key benefits of this option include:
    • Additional sum assured payable in case of accidental death during policy term
    • Waiver of Premium on diagnosis of Critical Illness
    • Option to choose Additional Cover for Spouse
    • Return of Premium option
    • Option to get back base premium paid at time of policy cancellation through Smart Exit Option
    • Provides Acceleration of Death benefi¬t on diagnosis of terminal illnesses, till age 80 years
    • Waiver of Premium on Total and Permanent Disability (through WOP Disability option)
    • Option to receive Death Benefit in Instalments
      • Life Goal: This option ensures optimum coverage by offering the flexibility to vary the life cover for desired term thereby safeguarding loved ones from any liabilities and/or expenses, HDFC Life said.
      The key benefits of this option include:
      • Waiver of Premium on Total and Permanent Disability
      • Option to receive Death Benefit in Instalments
        (Edited by : Anshul)
        First Published: IST
