HDFC HDFC Bank merger FAQ: What changes for depositors, borrowers, mutual fund investors and shareholders

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger FAQ: What changes for depositors, borrowers, mutual fund investors and shareholders

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger FAQ: What changes for depositors, borrowers, mutual fund investors and shareholders
By Anshul  Jun 27, 2023 4:46:36 PM IST (Published)

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the bank. Here's an FAQ on the same

The merger of housing finance major HDFC with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank will be effective from July 1. This will create India's second-largest financial institution by assets after the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI). HDFC vice-chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said that the stock delisting of the corporation will be effective from July 13.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.
So, as things move ahead, it makes sense to understand how the merger will impact the fixed deposit customers, home loan borrowers, mutual fund investors and shareholders. Here's an FAQ answering all the queries related to the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger:
X