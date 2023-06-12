HDFC Defence Fund stops lumpsum investments — why & are more defence NFOs in the offing

The fund house has also imposed restrictions on the maximum investment through systematic investment plans (SIPs), limiting it to Rs 10,000 per month. Read on to know the interesting developments and expectations around defence sector funds.

HDFC Mutual Fund has discontinued accepting lumpsum investments in its recently launched HDFC Defence Fund from Monday, June 12, owing to a limited number of defence sector stocks. The fund house has also imposed restrictions on the maximum investment through systematic investment plans (SIPs), limiting it to Rs 10,000 per month.

Additionally, it will not accept switch-in requests into the HDFC Defence Fund and not allow fresh registrations of systematic transfer plans (STP), the fund house said.

The restrictions on SIP will be applicable, however, on the first holder PAN level. There are no restrictions on switching out or redeeming the units of the scheme. The SIPs and STPs registered before June 12, 2023, will be processed.

About the fund

The scheme was launched on May 19 and its new fund offer (NFO) period closed on May 30. The fund's focus was on growth and quality at reasonable valuations by investing across large, mid and smallcap stocks. It is said to be country's first defence NFO.

The fund manager of the scheme is Abhishek Poddar and it was categorised under thematic/sectoral fund. The benchmark for the fund is Nifty India Defence Index TRI (total returns index).

According to the document shared, this is highly risky fund and the investment period should be more than three years for anyone.

The defence sector

The defence industry in India has witnessed significant growth and development over the years. The country has several indigenous defence companies that have made advancements in various sectors, including aerospace, drones, naval systems, armoured vehicles, and electronic warfare.

There has been a rise in JV partnerships for getting technology in the defence area.

Investment in the defence sector and the NFOs

According to Arihant Bardia, CIO and Founder at Valtrust, the world is shifting from unipolar to multipolar, necessitating enhanced defence capabilities across nations.

"Our countries’ defence spends is among the top 5 nations globally and has been around 2.5-3 percent of the GDP. In fact, India was the largest arms importer over 2018-2022, accounting for 11 percent of global imports. Also, the recent episode of Russia and Ukraine has pointed out that wars can be much longer than one can imagine and to defend such long conflicts, a domestic vendor ecosystem is a must," Bardia told CNBC-TV18.com.

Even within the country, he believes, there is an increased need of surveillance, which includes AI, cyber-defence and communication.

"Defence should not only be seen in isolation to be only related to arms. There are various other frontiers that are emerging like technology and communication. It will be interesting to know how sovereign funds and other ESG focused funds will invest in defence," he added.

Are AMCs planning to launch more defence funds?

This is an emerging sector that AMCs cannot ignore for long. Increasing defence spend, modernisation and indigenisation will ensure that this sector keeps up the pace of growth.

According to Bardia, many private companies (unlisted) will also come to the market to tap funds, making this sector stronger. The potential in defence in also visible from the investments of diversified funds moving into the defence space.