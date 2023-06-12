CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsHDFC Defence Fund stops lumpsum investments — why & are more defence NFOs in the offing

HDFC Defence Fund stops lumpsum investments — why & are more defence NFOs in the offing

HDFC Defence Fund stops lumpsum investments — why & are more defence NFOs in the offing
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jun 12, 2023 5:25:46 PM IST (Published)

The fund house has also imposed restrictions on the maximum investment through systematic investment plans (SIPs), limiting it to Rs 10,000 per month. Read on to know the interesting developments and expectations around defence sector funds.

HDFC Mutual Fund has discontinued accepting lumpsum investments in its recently launched HDFC Defence Fund from Monday, June 12, owing to a limited number of defence sector stocks. The fund house has also imposed restrictions on the maximum investment through systematic investment plans (SIPs), limiting it to Rs 10,000 per month.

Live Tv

Loading...

Additionally, it will not accept switch-in requests into the HDFC Defence Fund and not allow fresh registrations of systematic transfer plans (STP), the fund house said.


The restrictions on SIP will be applicable, however, on the first holder PAN level. There are no restrictions on switching out or redeeming the units of the scheme. The SIPs and STPs registered before June 12, 2023, will be processed.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X