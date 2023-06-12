HDFC Defence Fund stops lumpsum investments — why & are more defence NFOs in the offing

The fund house has also imposed restrictions on the maximum investment through systematic investment plans (SIPs), limiting it to Rs 10,000 per month. Read on to know the interesting developments and expectations around defence sector funds.

HDFC Mutual Fund has discontinued accepting lumpsum investments in its recently launched HDFC Defence Fund from Monday, June 12, owing to a limited number of defence sector stocks. The fund house has also imposed restrictions on the maximum investment through systematic investment plans (SIPs), limiting it to Rs 10,000 per month.

Live Tv

Loading...

Additionally, it will not accept switch-in requests into the HDFC Defence Fund and not allow fresh registrations of systematic transfer plans (STP), the fund house said.