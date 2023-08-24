CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeHDFC Bank Swiggy vs ICICI Amazon Pay vs Axis Flipkart credit cards: Which is better and for whom? News

HDFC Bank Swiggy vs ICICI Amazon Pay vs Axis Flipkart credit cards: Which is better and for whom?

The HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card comes with co-branded benefits like Swiggy One membership and 10 percent cashback on some Swiggy spends. Read this to know how it compares with other co-branded cards.

Profile image

By Anshul  Aug 24, 2023 6:09:21 PM IST (Updated)

4 Min Read
HDFC Bank Swiggy vs ICICI Amazon Pay vs Axis Flipkart credit cards: Which is better and for whom?
HDFC Bank recently introduced the Swiggy credit card in collaboration with the popular food delivery platform. This credit card offers a unique proposition with its 10 percent cashback, a rate that surpasses many other cashback credit cards in the market such as ICICI Amazon Pay credit card or Axis Flipkart credit card.

Live TV

Loading...

Here's a comparison between the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card, ICICI Amazon Pay credit card and Axis Flipkart credit card.
Cashback percentage
The standout feature of the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card is its 10 percent cashback on Swiggy spends. This is notably higher than most cashback credit cards available, which typically offer around 1-5 percent.
(Source: HDFC Bank)
The ICICI Amazon Pay credit card and Axis Flipkart credit card offer a maximum cashback of 5 percent on spends on their partner e-commerce platforms.
Unlike many cashback cards that restrict rewards to certain categories, the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card's cashback is applicable to Swiggy spends, regardless of the type of food or restaurant.
Annual and joining fees
The HDFC Swiggy credit card comes with a Rs 500 annual fee, which is often waived if the Rs 2-lakh annual spending threshold is met. The Axis Flipkart credit card comes with similar features.
(Source: Axis Bank)
On the other hand, the ICICI Amazon Pay credit card has no annual fee at all.
Partner benefits
Users can get 10 percent cashback, with monthly capping of up to Rs 1,500, on the Swiggy app for transactions related to food ordering, Swiggy Instamart, Dineout and Genie using the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card. However, transactions made via Swiggy Money Wallet, Liquor and Minis will not accrue this 10 percent accelerated cashback on this HDFC Bank credit card.
Similarly, ICICI Amazon Pay credit card offers cashback of up to 5 percent for purchases made on Amazon along with 1 percent cashback across all online and offline spends.
The different cashback earnings are given below:
CategoryCashback
Amazon Prime Members5% cashback on all purchases made on Amazon
Amazon Non-Prime Members3% cashback on all purchases made on Amazon
Amazon Pay Merchants*2% cashback on transactions made for flight bookings, recharges, bill payments, gift card, and spends on Amazon Pay partner merchants
Other Spends1% cashback
(Source: Paisabazaar)
Axis Flipkart Credit Card offers benefits in the following manner:
Merchant PlatformCashback
Flipkart5%
Preferred Merchants (Cleartrip, cult.fit, PVR, Swiggy, TATA PLAY, Uber)4%
Myntra and Flight & Hotel payments on Flipkart1.5%
All Other Merchants1.5%
(Source: Paisabazaar)
Reward redemption
The HDFC Swiggy credit card offers redemption of cashback against Swiggy vouchers, enhancing its usability for food orders. The other two credit cards provide options for redeeming cashback against a wider range of rewards, including statement credits, gift vouchers, or merchandise.
A look at other features and comparison between HDFC Swiggy credit card, ICICI Amazon pay credit card and Axis Flipkart credit card
ParametersHDFC SwiggyICICI Amazon PayAxis Flipkart
Annual FeeRs 500NilRs 500
Fee WaiverOn Rs 2 lakh annual spendsNAOn Rs 2 lakh annual spends
Welcome Benefits3 months Swiggy One membershipNASave Up to Rs 1,100 on Flipkart, Myntra & Swiggy combined
Base Cashback Rate1% up to Rs. 500 p.m.1%1.50%
Accelerated Cashback• 10% up to Rs. 1,500 p.m. on Swiggy• 5% on Amazon by Prime members• 5% on Flipkart & Myntra
• 5% up to Rs. 1,500 p.m. on online spends• 3% on Amazon by non-Prime members• 4% on preferred merchants
• 2% on Amazon Pay partner merchants
Other BenefitsNilUp to 15% off on dining at partner restaurants• 4 domestic airport lounge visits per year
• Up to 20% off at partner restaurants
Form of Cashback RedemptionAs Swiggy MoneyAs Amazon Pay balanceAs statement credit
(Source: Paisabazaar)
Which card is advisable?
The HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card may look impressive to some due to its 10 percent cashback on Swiggy spends, which exceeds the cashback rates of many other credit cards. However, the card's benefits are closely tied to food orders on Swiggy. Depending on individual spending habits and preferences, users should consider other credit cards with broader cashback categories or additional perks.
As credit card experts say, selecting a credit card should be based on one's spending patterns and financial goals. It's always advisable to read the terms and conditions of any credit card offer before applying.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Aug 24, 2023 6:06 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Axis bankcashback credit cardCredit CardsexplainersFeaturesHDFC BankICICI Bankswiggy

Recommended Articles

View All
Income tax return: India likely to reduce refund processing time to 10 days

Income tax return: India likely to reduce refund processing time to 10 days

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

How to generate Rs 5 crore in 10 years from your mutual fund investments?

How to generate Rs 5 crore in 10 years from your mutual fund investments?

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Five out of 81 NFOs garner more than Rs 1,500 crore in 2023

Five out of 81 NFOs garner more than Rs 1,500 crore in 2023

Aug 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X