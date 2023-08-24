HDFC Bank Swiggy vs ICICI Amazon Pay vs Axis Flipkart credit cards: Which is better and for whom?

HDFC Bank recently introduced the Swiggy credit card in collaboration with the popular food delivery platform. This credit card offers a unique proposition with its 10 percent cashback, a rate that surpasses many other cashback credit cards in the market such as ICICI Amazon Pay credit card or Axis Flipkart credit card.

Here's a comparison between the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card, ICICI Amazon Pay credit card and Axis Flipkart credit card.

Cashback percentage

The standout feature of the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card is its 10 percent cashback on Swiggy spends. This is notably higher than most cashback credit cards available, which typically offer around 1-5 percent.

The ICICI Amazon Pay credit card and Axis Flipkart credit card offer a maximum cashback of 5 percent on spends on their partner e-commerce platforms.

Unlike many cashback cards that restrict rewards to certain categories, the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card's cashback is applicable to Swiggy spends, regardless of the type of food or restaurant.

Annual and joining fees

The HDFC Swiggy credit card comes with a Rs 500 annual fee, which is often waived if the Rs 2-lakh annual spending threshold is met. The Axis Flipkart credit card comes with similar features.

On the other hand, the ICICI Amazon Pay credit card has no annual fee at all.

Partner benefits

Users can get 10 percent cashback, with monthly capping of up to Rs 1,500, on the Swiggy app for transactions related to food ordering, Swiggy Instamart, Dineout and Genie using the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card. However, transactions made via Swiggy Money Wallet, Liquor and Minis will not accrue this 10 percent accelerated cashback on this HDFC Bank credit card.

Similarly, ICICI Amazon Pay credit card offers cashback of up to 5 percent for purchases made on Amazon along with 1 percent cashback across all online and offline spends.

The different cashback earnings are given below:

Category Cashback Amazon Prime Members 5% cashback on all purchases made on Amazon Amazon Non-Prime Members 3% cashback on all purchases made on Amazon Amazon Pay Merchants* 2% cashback on transactions made for flight bookings, recharges, bill payments, gift card, and spends on Amazon Pay partner merchants Other Spends 1% cashback

Axis Flipkart Credit Card offers benefits in the following manner:

Merchant Platform Cashback Flipkart 5% Preferred Merchants (Cleartrip, cult.fit, PVR, Swiggy, TATA PLAY, Uber) 4% Myntra and Flight & Hotel payments on Flipkart 1.5% All Other Merchants 1.5%

Reward redemption

The HDFC Swiggy credit card offers redemption of cashback against Swiggy vouchers, enhancing its usability for food orders. The other two credit cards provide options for redeeming cashback against a wider range of rewards, including statement credits, gift vouchers, or merchandise.

A look at other features and comparison between HDFC Swiggy credit card, ICICI Amazon pay credit card and Axis Flipkart credit card

Parameters HDFC Swiggy ICICI Amazon Pay Axis Flipkart Annual Fee Rs 500 Nil Rs 500 Fee Waiver On Rs 2 lakh annual spends NA On Rs 2 lakh annual spends Welcome Benefits 3 months Swiggy One membership NA Save Up to Rs 1,100 on Flipkart, Myntra & Swiggy combined Base Cashback Rate 1% up to Rs. 500 p.m. 1% 1.50% Accelerated Cashback • 10% up to Rs. 1,500 p.m. on Swiggy • 5% on Amazon by Prime members • 5% on Flipkart & Myntra • 5% up to Rs. 1,500 p.m. on online spends • 3% on Amazon by non-Prime members • 4% on preferred merchants • 2% on Amazon Pay partner merchants Other Benefits Nil Up to 15% off on dining at partner restaurants • 4 domestic airport lounge visits per year • Up to 20% off at partner restaurants Form of Cashback Redemption As Swiggy Money As Amazon Pay balance As statement credit

Which card is advisable?

The HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card may look impressive to some due to its 10 percent cashback on Swiggy spends, which exceeds the cashback rates of many other credit cards. However, the card's benefits are closely tied to food orders on Swiggy. Depending on individual spending habits and preferences, users should consider other credit cards with broader cashback categories or additional perks.

As credit card experts say, selecting a credit card should be based on one's spending patterns and financial goals. It's always advisable to read the terms and conditions of any credit card offer before applying.