HDFC Bank spreads festive cheer with 10,000+ offers; check details

The festive season has begun and it’s raining discounts on electronics, home appliances, mobile phones, home décor et al. Besides e-commerce giants, banks are also wooing customers with tempting offers. HDFC Bank is offering more than 10,000 offers on cards, loans, and EMI options as part of its Festive Treats 3.0 campaign.

“As India unlocks, we are also trying to spread a little cheer in the lives of people and help the overall national economic good. And stand by our customers in their times of need,” Arvind Kapil, Group Head -- Retail Assets, HDFC Bank, said.

He added, “This is reflected in our range of offers spanning personal loans, car loans, two-wheeler loans as well as business loan and working capital loans for really small businesses.”

“The theme of this year’s HDFC’s festive treats is ‘Karo Har Dil Roshan.’ It reflects the belief that even the smallest of our actions can have a cascading effect and transform the lives of people,” Kapil said.

The bank has partnered with more than 10,000 merchants across nearly 100 plus locations to offer users an opportunity to avail deals specifically created for their personal and business needs. The key partners among the big brands include Apple, Shoppers Stop, LG, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Lifestyle, Reliance Trends, Samsung, Sony, Titan, Ajio, Central and many more. The main regional partners include Vijay Sales, DigiOne, Electronic Paradise, PhoneWale, Poorvika Mobile, Chennai Silks, GRT Jewellers, and Pothy’s.

The treats on offer include:

Cashbacks -- like Rs 6,000 cashback on iPhone 13 -- and no cost EMI options on premium mobiles.

Up to 22.5 percent cashback and no cost EMI option on electronics and consumer goods like washing machines and refrigerators.

Personal loans starting at 10.25 percent with instant disbursal in the account.

Car loans starting at 7.50 percent with no foreclosure charges.

Funding of up to 100 percent on two-wheeler loans and 4 percent less on interest rates.

Zero processing gees and funding of up to 90 percent on tractor loans

Almost 50 percent of discount on processing fees for commercial vehicle loans

Collateral-free business loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 50 percent on processing fees.