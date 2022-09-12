Homepersonal finance news

HDFC Bank slashes home loan processing fee by 75% for govt staff — details here

HDFC Bank slashes home loan processing fee by 75% for govt staff — details here

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

HDFC bank has introduced ‘Festive Treats' offers across its products. The offers are valid till October 31.

The season of festivals is here and that means more expenses as shopping frenzy overtakes Indian. This is the time when people are looking out for attractive offers to get more bang out of their cash. To lure customers during the festive season, HDFC Bank has introduced the ‘Festive Treats’ offers on various products for its customers. Under this, the bank is offering special discounts on loans, shopping for products and other banking services.

The largest private sector lender has rolled out a special offer for the government employees. HDFC Bank is offering 75 percent off on home loans’ processing fee for government employees. Customers can avail the offer for home loans up to Rs 50 lakh.

The discount is available only for government employees with a credit score of 800 and above. The interest rates of the loan are linked to HDFC Bank’s benchmark rate and are variable through the tenure of the loan.

Also read: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and more — 5 credit cards to explore this festive season

The Festive Treats offer on home loans for government employees will be valid till October 31.

Also read: This fintech has erased 45% of investors’ wealth in 2022 but Citi expects 37% upside

Apart from the offer on the home loans, the bank is also offering 50 percent off on processing fee for business loans as well as low interest rates on two-wheeler and car loans.

Every year, HDFC Bank rolls out many offers during the festive season. Last year, it had introduced 10,000+ offers on personal loans, Xpress car loans, home loans, business loans, two-wheeler loans, loans on credit card, gold loans, used car loans and much more.

Also read: From SBI to HDFC Bank, check per day UPI transaction limit of top banks
 
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HDFCHDFC Bank home loan

Previous Article

ITC's six brands already in the Rs 1,000 crore club, says Sanjiv Puri

Next Article

SEBI educational initiative NISM and IRM India Affiliate launch the first Enterprise Risk Management Summit