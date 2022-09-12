HDFC Bank slashes home loan processing fee by 75% for govt staff — details here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini HDFC bank has introduced ‘Festive Treats' offers across its products. The offers are valid till October 31.

The season of festivals is here and that means more expenses as shopping frenzy overtakes Indian. This is the time when people are looking out for attractive offers to get more bang out of their cash. To lure customers during the festive season, HDFC Bank has introduced the ‘Festive Treats’ offers on various products for its customers. Under this, the bank is offering special discounts on loans, shopping for products and other banking services.

The largest private sector lender has rolled out a special offer for the government employees. HDFC Bank is offering 75 percent off on home loans’ processing fee for government employees. Customers can avail the offer for home loans up to Rs 50 lakh.

The discount is available only for government employees with a credit score of 800 and above. The interest rates of the loan are linked to HDFC Bank’s benchmark rate and are variable through the tenure of the loan.

The Festive Treats offer on home loans for government employees will be valid till October 31.

Apart from the offer on the home loans, the bank is also offering 50 percent off on processing fee for business loans as well as low interest rates on two-wheeler and car loans.

Every year, HDFC Bank rolls out many offers during the festive season. Last year, it had introduced 10,000+ offers on personal loans, Xpress car loans, home loans, business loans, two-wheeler loans, loans on credit card, gold loans, used car loans and much more.