By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Fixed deposit interest rates: Here are the latest rates offered by the banks:

Private sector lender HDFC Bank and public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) have hiked their fixed deposits (FDs) rates. While HDFC Bank has increased interest rates across a range of tenors by as much as 40 bps, PNB has raised interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities of one year to three years, and five years and more, and up to ten years.

HDFC Bank's fixed deposit maturing between 1 year to 2 years will now fetch 5.50 percent as against 5.35 percent earlier. The bank has hiked interest rate on tenure between three-year one day to five years to 6.10 percent from 5.70 percent earlier, an increase by 40 basis points.

Here are the new FD rates offered by HDFC Bank:

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 2.75% 3.25% 15 - 29 days 2.75% 3.25% 30 - 45 days 3.25% 3.75% 46 - 60 days 3.25% 3.75% 61 - 89 days 3.25% 3.75% 90 days - 6 months 3.75% 4.25% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.65% 5.15% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.65% 5.15% 1 Year 5.50% 6.00% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.50% 6.00% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.50% 6.00% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.10% 6.60% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.75% 6.50%*

(Source: HDFC Bank website)

Meanwhile, PNB has increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year by 20 basis points (bps), from 5.30 percent to 5.50 percent, while the bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in a year and up to two years 5.45 percent to 5.50 percent.

Earlier, State Bank of India (SBI) also increased interest rates on select fixed deposit tenures by up to 15 basis points across multiple tenures effective from August 13 on deposits less than Rs 2 crore.

Following the changes, SBI is now offering fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 2.9 percent to 6.1 percent for regular customers and 3.40 percent to 6.6 percent for senior citizens.

Last week, private sector lender Axis Bank also hiked its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for certain tenures for deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The new rates have come into effect from August 11.