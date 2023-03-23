HDFC Bank launches Regalia Gold Credit Card: Check key features, benefits here

Regalia Gold is HDFC Bank’s latest foray into the ‘Super Premium Category’. The credit card will be available to high-income individuals and is designed exclusively to cater to the needs and requirements of travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts, the lender said.

HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the launch of Regalia Gold Credit Card —a super-premium credit card in its Regalia range of credit cards. The card comes with travel and lifestyle benefits, allowing customers to redeem rewards for global travel and on a collection of premium brands via the exclusive Regalia Gold catalogue. It also offers cardholders complimentary airport lounge access globally, and premium milestone benefits, the bank said in a statement.

“Regalia Gold provides a one stop solution with some exclusive offers and benefits as well as access to global travel facilitators, airport lounges, and curated benefits on lifestyle brands,” said Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and Information Technology.

With the all-new Regalia Gold Credit Card, users can get:

Best-in-class redemption program:

Let’s users redeem rewards on global flights + hotel stays + airmiles and on a collection of premium brands via the exclusive Regalia Gold catalogue

Privileged Travel Experience:

Club Vistara Silver Tier Membership & MMT Black Elite Membership

Global Airport Lounge Access and Priority Pass Membership

Complimentary Airport Cab Vouchers

Rewarding Everyday Indulgences:

5X Rewards on Myntra, Nykaa, M&S, Reliance Digital

4 Reward Points per Rs.150 on retail spends*

Luxurious Milestone Benefits:

Up to 2 Flight Ticket vouchers every year on annual spends milestones

Marriott vouchers and more on quarterly spends milestones

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank, currently offers over 1.65 crore credit cards and. It has overall cumulative card base of over 6 crore, including credit, debit, and prepaid cards.