HDFC Bank, a private bank, and Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform on Wednesday announced the launch of the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card. The co-branded credit card, the first ever from Swiggy, will be hosted on Mastercard’s payment network. The credit card will provide cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The credit card users will be able to unlock a wide range of benefits including a 10 percent cashback on Swiggy spends across food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out, and more.

The cardholders will also receive a rewarding 5 percent cashback on shopping across multitude of platforms including leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Ola, Uber, PharmEasy, NetMeds, BookmyShow, and many more. This benefit of additional 5 percent cashback will also apply on branded websites like Nike, H&M, Adidas, Zara to name a few. Furthermore, customers will also get 1 percent back on other spends. The cardholders will get cashback in the form of Swiggy Money which can be used across Swiggy for various transactions.

As a welcome benefit, the cardholders will enjoy a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One membership, the country’s only membership program offering benefits across food, grocery, dining out, and pick-up and drop services. In addition to earning cashback on everyday purchases, Swiggy HDFC cardholders will also enjoy World Tier Mastercard benefits such as free stay and dine, complimentary loyalty memberships, and more, enhancing the overall experience.

The credit card will be rolled-out in a phased manner on the Swiggy app over the next 7-10 days, post which all the eligible customers will be able to apply for it.

Interested individuals can apply for the credit card from the Swiggy app or the HDFC Bank website