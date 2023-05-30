English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepersonal finance NewsHDFC Bank launches 2 special tenure fixed deposit schemes; details here

    HDFC Bank launches 2 special tenure fixed deposit schemes; details here

    HDFC Bank launches 2 special tenure fixed deposit schemes; details here
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 10:14:12 PM IST (Published)

    With tenures of 35 and 55 months respectively, these schemes offer interest rates of 7.20 percent and 7.25 percent.

    Indian private sector bank HDFC Bank on Tuesday, May 30, introduced two special tenure fixed deposit schemes, catering to customers seeking higher returns. With tenures of 35 and 55 months respectively, these schemes offer interest rates of 7.20 percent and 7.25 percent.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Designed specifically for deposits under Rs 2 crore, these special tenure fixed deposit schemes will provide an attractive opportunity for customers to maximise their savings. Additionally, senior citizen customers can enjoy an extra interest margin of up to 0.5 percent above the accepted rate.
    The introduction of these schemes comes at a time when deposit rates are near their peak, making it an opportune moment for individuals looking for long-term investments with assured high returns.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X