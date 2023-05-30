HDFC Bank launches 2 special tenure fixed deposit schemes; details here

With tenures of 35 and 55 months respectively, these schemes offer interest rates of 7.20 percent and 7.25 percent.

Indian private sector bank HDFC Bank on Tuesday, May 30, introduced two special tenure fixed deposit schemes, catering to customers seeking higher returns. With tenures of 35 and 55 months respectively, these schemes offer interest rates of 7.20 percent and 7.25 percent.

Designed specifically for deposits under Rs 2 crore, these special tenure fixed deposit schemes will provide an attractive opportunity for customers to maximise their savings. Additionally, senior citizen customers can enjoy an extra interest margin of up to 0.5 percent above the accepted rate.

The introduction of these schemes comes at a time when deposit rates are near their peak, making it an opportune moment for individuals looking for long-term investments with assured high returns.