HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank services to be unavailable on these days

While HDFC Bank customers won't be able to to view account balance, deposits and fund transfer on June 10 and June 18 between 3 am to 6am, Kotak Mahindra Bank's select debit card services will be unavailable for few hours on June 10.
HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have informed customers that certain services won’t be available for a few hours on certain days in June. While HDFC Bank customers won't be able to view account balances, deposits and fund transfers on June 10 and June 18 between 3 am to 6 am, Kotak Mahindra Bank's select debit card services will be unavailable for a few hours on June 10.
In an email sent to customers, HDFC Bank said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to offering you the best banking experience, we will conduct necessary system maintenance and upgrades. While we carry out these improvements, there will be a few short periods (as per details shared below) where some of our services will not be available."
HDFC Bank's services were also impacted on June 4 between 3 am and 6 am.
Meanwhile, Kotak Bank's Debit Card, Spendz Card and Gift Card customers won't be able to access these services on June 10 for a few hours: card controls, card blocking and unblocking, primary account change, account linking and delinking, request for a new debit card or image card, card closure request, card inquiry and verification and registration for tokenisation and PIN re-generation.
The lender's services were also unavailable on June 3 for a few hours.
In separate news, the banks will be shut for 12 days including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in the month of June.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.
The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
First Published: Jun 5, 2023 10:26 AM IST
