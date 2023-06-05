HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank services to be unavailable on these days

While HDFC Bank customers won't be able to to view account balance, deposits and fund transfer on June 10 and June 18 between 3 am to 6am, Kotak Mahindra Bank's select debit card services will be unavailable for few hours on June 10.

HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have informed customers that certain services won’t be available for a few hours on certain days in June. While HDFC Bank customers won't be able to view account balances, deposits and fund transfers on June 10 and June 18 between 3 am to 6 am, Kotak Mahindra Bank's select debit card services will be unavailable for a few hours on June 10.

In an email sent to customers, HDFC Bank said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to offering you the best banking experience, we will conduct necessary system maintenance and upgrades. While we carry out these improvements, there will be a few short periods (as per details shared below) where some of our services will not be available."

HDFC Bank's services were also impacted on June 4 between 3 am and 6 am.