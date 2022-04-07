HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore; check full list here

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, has raised its interest rates on fixed deposits that have a corpus of less than Rs 2 crore. The interest rate for different tenures has been raised by 5-10 basis points.

Earlier, the bank offered a 5 percent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing between one year one day and two years, but after the revision, the interest rate will be 5.10 percent, a 10 basis point increase. The new rates came into effect from April 6.

Here are the complete details of the interest rates on different tenures, offered by the HDFC Bank on FDs below Rs 2 crore.

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore >=2 Crore to < 5 Crores Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25% 46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25% 61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 3.00% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 3.35% 3.85% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.40% 4.90% 3.60% 4.10% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.40% 4.90% 3.70% 4.20% 1 Year 5.10% 5.60% 4.05% 4.55% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10% 5.60% 4.20% 4.70% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20% 5.70% 4.50% 5.00% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.45% 5.95% 4.60% 5.10% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60% 6.35%* 4.60% 5.35%*

Senior citizens will get extra 50 basis points on interest, an extra 0.50 percent interest over the regular interest rates for the different tenures. For FDs less than Rs 2 crore, maturing between 5 years 1 day and 10 years, senior citizens will get 6.35 percent interest which is 0.75 percent more than what is offered to other customers.

In January, HDFC had increased the interest rates for tenure between 2 years 1 day and 3 years to 5.2 percent, 3 years 1 day and 5 years to 5.4 percent, and 5 years 1 day and 10 years to 5.6 percent.