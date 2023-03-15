HDFC Bank, Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded credit card for Kirana members and small merchants

As part of this collaboration, registered members of Flipkart Wholesale will be able to avail of 5 percent cashback – an industry-first offer, on Flipkart Wholesale online spends.

HDFC Bank, one of the India’s largest private bank and Flipkart Wholesale, the omnichannel B2B platform of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, on Wednesday launched an industry-first co-branded credit card exclusively for Flipkart Wholesale members. The credit card will run on the Diners Club International® network, part of the Discover Global Network and can be used in more than 200 countries around the world where Diners Club cards are accepted, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

As part of this collaboration, registered members of Flipkart Wholesale will be able to avail of 5 percent cashback – an industry-first offer, on Flipkart Wholesale online spends. Other benefits include Rs 1,500 worth of activation cashback, with zero joining fee, along with additional cashback on utility bills and other expenses.

The launch of co-branded credit cards will enhance access to credit and accelerate the adoption of digital payments while offering multiple benefits to smaller merchants in India, HDFC Bank said.

Koteshwar L N, Business Head of Flipkart Wholesale said, “Through the launch of these credit cards, we will help smaller retailers manage their cash flows better while ensuring that the benefits of digitisation trickle into the entire B2B ecosystem."

“SMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy. Through this partnership with Flipkart Wholesale, we hope to support Kirana stores and small merchants, and help them to optimise their transactions, streamline their operations and deliver a rewarding experience,” said Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments and Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.

Members can apply for the card directly at Flipkart Wholesale stores as well as through its Best Price Flipkart Wholesale App. HDFC Bank will also set up dedicated booths inside Flipkart Wholesale stores to process applications for credit cards and provide related customer service.