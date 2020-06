The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly increased awareness and now people understand the importance of buying insurance. But if customers have any symptoms of coronavirus, buying insurance policies may be difficult for them, according to PolicyX – a self-funded insurance comparison portal.

As social distancing has become a new normal these days, insurance companies are using digital tools to enable customer support and handle customer queries. Customers are also required to buy insurance policy online.

"At the time of policy purchase, insurance companies ask for COVID-19-based disclosures. In case, customers show any symptoms of COVID-19, then there are high chances of applications being rejected," says Naval Goel, chief executive officer and founder, PolicyX.

"Insurance companies are taking more precautions now on whom the cover now," he added.