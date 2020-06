The last day to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is June 30, 2020. According to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), if the two are not linked by the stipulated deadline, then PAN may become 'inoperative'. This means that users will no longer be able to conduct any financial transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory.

Users should also note that while income tax returns can be filed even without linking the two, the department does not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

According to income tax laws, if an individual's PAN becomes inoperative because of not linking with Aadhaar by the deadline, and such person is required to quote PAN, then it will be deemed as he has not furnished PAN and is liable for all consequences under the Income Tax Act.

There are chances that the user will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, assuming that he failed to furnish the document as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act.

The deadline to link the two has been extended at several occasions. The latest extension was done in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

An Aadhaar number can be linked with a Permanent Account Number (PAN) online. People can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two.

The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.