Personal Finance Have you linked Aadhaar with PAN? Here's how to check the status Updated : July 09, 2020 11:12 AM IST Linking Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) has been made mandatory for certain services. While I-T returns can also be filed without linking the two, the department does not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked.