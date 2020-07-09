Have you linked Aadhaar with PAN? Here's how to check the status

Linking Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) is mandatory for certain services. While I-T returns can be filed without linking the two, the tax department does not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

As per a recent notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2021. This deadline has been extended by the I-T Department on several occasions.

While some may have recently linked the two, others may not remember if they have done the seeding. Such users can check the status of the seeding both online as well as offline.

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar-PAN card linking status via the website, as per BankBazaar:

Step 1: Visit Income Tax e-filing website and go to Aadhaar status or click here — incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Step 2: Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number

Step 3: Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

Step 4: The status of the linking will be displayed in the next screen

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar-PAN card linking status via SMS facility:

For this, users need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permament Account Number>

If the linking is successful, this message will be displayed "Aadhaar...is already associated with PAN..in ITD database. Thank you for using our services."

If not linked, users can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) department to do the seeding. The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.