Yes Bank, the country's beleaguered private-sector lender, has been placed under moratorium until April 3, 2020. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseded its board. With this announcement, panic waves can be clearly observed among depositors, investors and business circles.

Anybody who holds an account with Yes bank or has an EMI to pay ( in case of loans/credit cards), or has a SIP investment or insurance premium with the lender is bound to be worried.

Here's how RBI's announcement will impact customers and what they should know.

What if you hold an account with the bank?

After the announcement, depositors (savings, current or any other) will be able to pull out a maximum of Rs 50,000 only per head from their Yes Bank account. This applies even if an individual has more than one account with the lender. The moratorium will apply cumulatively on all the accounts.

The central bank, has, however, said that in case of certain emergencies, depositors will be able to draw beyond the limit. The amounts in these cases will not be more than Rs 5 lakh or the amount of money that is in the accounts (whichever is less).

Anybody who has a salary account with the bank will have to manage some other funds, RBI said. The central bank has, however, assured depositors that their interest will be fully protected and that there is no need to panic.

Will bank be able to renew loans?

After the new notification, the cash-starved bank will not be able to renew any loan.

What if somebody already has a personal/home loan running with the bank

In case an individual has taken a loan from the lender, the EMIs won't stop even in this case. The bank will debit the amount towards the EMIs liabilities. The remaining amount will be available for withdrawal. However, this is subject to the imposed cap, according to RBI's notification.

Experts said that if somebody has a major chunk of savings in the account, this situation may be problematic.

"It's advisable to immediately talk to the receiving bank in this case and ask for a one-month window to sort things," they said. One can ask the receiving bank to register fresh clearance service mandates with a different bank account for such payments.

Payment of premium payable to the deposit insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation can be made subject to the capped limit. The same goes with SIP, according to RBI's notification.

Some fund houses have come forward and said that they will help customers to change their bank mandates to ensure investors’ flow of money is not much disturbed.

"If clients want to change their redemption bank account mandate from Yes Bank to any other bank they can send a request to Mutual@kotak.com. We shall process the request for tomorrow's redemptions so that their money isn't blocked," said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds also assured help to customers.

"We request investors who have redemption payouts pending to contact us on emfhelp@edelweissfin.com. Advisors who have brokerage payouts pending should also contact us to change to alternative bank accounts," she said.