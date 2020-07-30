Personal Finance Have more than one health insurance plan? Here's how you can split your claim Updated : July 30, 2020 01:33 PM IST The need to have distinctive medical schemes for different members of the family leads to customers buying more than one health insurance policy. A single plan may not offer sufficient cover to different sort of diseases. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply