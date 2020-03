The Reserve Bank of India's decision to cap deposit withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per account until April 3 from Yes Bank came as a shock for the bank's investors. Financial experts, however, say that customers should not panic about losing their hard-earned money. The central bank has intervened and they believe the matter will be sorted soon.

"Statements by the Finance Minister, RBI and SBI chairman reassure depositors that their savings are safe," said Ankur Sinha, Co-founder, InvestoGrow Financial and Taxation Solutions. However, there are few things that an investor should do to avoid any unprecedented unfortunate situations.

Customers who have a SIP investment or insurance premium with Yes Bank should register fresh Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) with a different bank account. ECS is an electronic mode of funds transfer from one bank account to another.

"Impacted consumers should contact the mutual fund house and insurers at the earliest to have their ECS mandate transferred to another bank. Most AMCs and insurers are proactively reaching out to the affected customers to ease the process, " said Naveen Kukreja - CEO& Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

In words of Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, “Investors need to collect the relevant forms from the lender, fill them and get the mandate approved by the bank to which they want to shift the payments. With SIPs and bill payments, one can edit the mandates through net banking."

Details such as new bank account number, type of account, branch address, MICR code and IFSC code are to be filled in the form.