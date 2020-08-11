  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Has your life insurance policy lapsed? Here's how you can revive it

Updated : August 11, 2020 04:35 PM IST

Non-payment of premiums leads to policy getting lapsed. This means it will no longer pay a death benefit or offer any coverage for the insured person.
Hence, it is advisable to revive it once liquidity issues are resolved, say experts.
Has your life insurance policy lapsed? Here's how you can revive it

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Central Bank of India reports 14.5% rise in Q1 net profit; asset quality improves

Central Bank of India reports 14.5% rise in Q1 net profit; asset quality improves

Rs 1-lakh cr Agri Infra Fund to be crucial in enhancing farm sector share in GDP: Farmers' body

Rs 1-lakh cr Agri Infra Fund to be crucial in enhancing farm sector share in GDP: Farmers' body

Bajaj Electricals reports Q1 net loss of Rs 16.60 crore

Bajaj Electricals reports Q1 net loss of Rs 16.60 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement