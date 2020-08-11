Personal Finance Has your life insurance policy lapsed? Here's how you can revive it Updated : August 11, 2020 04:35 PM IST Non-payment of premiums leads to policy getting lapsed. This means it will no longer pay a death benefit or offer any coverage for the insured person. Hence, it is advisable to revive it once liquidity issues are resolved, say experts. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply