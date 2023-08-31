Hardeep Singh Puri says govt will unveil details of new home loan scheme for city dwellers next month

The government will announce the full details of a new home loan scheme for urban dwellers next month, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, August 31. The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. Puri said the scheme is in its final stages of development.

"We are fleshing out the details of the new home loan scheme for city dwellers that was announced by the Prime Minister on Independence Day. It's at an advanced stage; we are almost ready," said Puri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, mentioned the government's commitment to aiding those residing in rented houses, slums, chawls, and unauthorised colonies in cities to realise their dream of owning a home.

The scheme is intended to complement the existing home loan provisions and comes as a response to the pressing housing needs of urban populations.

Highlighting the significance of the scheme, PM Modi stated, “The weaker sections living in the cities face a lot of problems. Middle-class families are dreaming of buying their own houses. We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families who live in cities but are living in rented houses, slums, chawls, and unauthorised colonies. If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save lakhs of rupees.”

Puri also said that India was aiming to become the second-largest metro system in the world and was confident of meeting the 2024 timeline for completing the smart city programme. "Work is currently on on fixing last-mile connectivity," he said, and added, "Distribution of sops by some states will not work, what will work is what the commuter wants, like last-mile connectivity."