Gullak Money introduces one-click savings feature powered by UPI AutoPay

The "Snap Save" feature allows Gullak Money users to access 1-click savings directly from the app's home screen. By tapping on the desired amount, they wish to save, users can securely and automatically invest those funds into 24K gold.

Gullak Money has introduced "Snap Save," a 1-click savings feature that reimagines the way Indians save money. Powered by UPI AutoPay, this feature propels users towards their financial goals, Gullak Money said in a statement.

Live TV

Loading...

The "Snap Save" feature allows Gullak Money users to access 1-click savings directly from the app's home screen. By tapping on the desired amount, they wish to save, users can securely and automatically invest those funds into 24K gold. This first-of-its-kind feature is currently being offered exclusively to select users and will soon be made available to all Gullak Money app users across the country, the company stated.

"By leveraging the power of UPI AutoPay, we are enabling Indians to accelerate their financial goals with just one click", said Manthan Shah, Co-founder at Gullak Money.

Commenting on the launch, Nalin Bansal, Chief, Corporate and Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives at NPCI, said, "UPI AutoPay aims to simplify recurring payments in India. Users of Gullak Money App will now be able to use Snap-Save feature and invest in digital gold within seconds.”