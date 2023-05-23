Gujarat hikes DA by 8% for state govt employees, pensioners

At least 9.38 lakh state government employees and pensioners who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission will benefit from the hike, the government release said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced an 8 percent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission. According to a government release, the hike in DA will be implemented retrospectively.
At least 9.38 lakh state government employees and pensioners who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission will benefit from the hike, the government release said.
A 4 percent increase in DA will be given with retrospective effect from July 1, 2022, while another 4 percent increase will come into effect from January 1, 2023, the release added. The decision to provide the hike has been made in line with the criteria set by the Central Government.
As the hike is coming into force with retrospective effect, the state government will disburse the arrears in three installments. While the first installment will be disbursed in June, the second and third will be given in October 2023 with salaries of that month, the release stated, adding that the hike in DA will put an additional burden of Rs 4,516 crore on the state exchequer every year.
The Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. On the other hand, dearness relief (DR) is the same as allowance and is given to central government pensioners.
The Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. On the other hand, dearness relief (DR) is the same as allowance and is given to central government pensioners.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
A $1 trillion coin and the US debt ceiling deadlline
May 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The withdrawal Rs 2,000 note is another chance for realtors to clean up
May 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Demonetisation redux: Long rope for Rs 2000 note recall shows 2016 learnings for govt and RBI, but not sure how well learnt
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Waiting for appraisal? Here’s why many employers may offer ESOPs instead this year
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read