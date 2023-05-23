Gujarat hikes DA by 8% for state govt employees, pensioners

At least 9.38 lakh state government employees and pensioners who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission will benefit from the hike, the government release said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced an 8 percent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission. According to a government release, the hike in DA will be implemented retrospectively.

A 4 percent increase in DA will be given with retrospective effect from July 1, 2022, while another 4 percent increase will come into effect from January 1, 2023, the release added. The decision to provide the hike has been made in line with the criteria set by the Central Government.

As the hike is coming into force with retrospective effect, the state government will disburse the arrears in three installments. While the first installment will be disbursed in June, the second and third will be given in October 2023 with salaries of that month, the release stated, adding that the hike in DA will put an additional burden of Rs 4,516 crore on the state exchequer every year.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. On the other hand, dearness relief (DR) is the same as allowance and is given to central government pensioners.

