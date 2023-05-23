Gujarat hikes DA by 8% for state govt employees, pensioners

At least 9.38 lakh state government employees and pensioners who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission will benefit from the hike, the government release said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced an 8 percent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission. According to a government release, the hike in DA will be implemented retrospectively.

At least 9.38 lakh state government employees and pensioners who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission will benefit from the hike, the government release said.

A 4 percent increase in DA will be given with retrospective effect from July 1, 2022, while another 4 percent increase will come into effect from January 1, 2023, the release added. The decision to provide the hike has been made in line with the criteria set by the Central Government.