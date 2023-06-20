This may be the right time to invest in guaranteed return insurance plans — here's why

By Anshul

The guaranteed income plans are specifically designed to cater to the requirements of the risk-averse investors and offer them the benefit of life insurance along with maturity benefits and regular guaranteed payouts. Vivek Jain, Head, Investments, at Policybazaar.com, tells us why this may be the best time to invest in them

A guaranteed return plan — a form of savings plan with life insurance coverage — can be considered a decent investment avenue in today's scenario, Vivek Jain, Head, Investments, Policybazaar.com, told CNBC-TV18.com. Investors looking for a long-term investment with a moderate risk appetite should invest in these and build a decent size corpus for their future, he said.

With several insurance companies offering multiple types of policies with numerous benefits, it has become easy for people to plan for financial stability, including a life cover and a maturity income without much market-related risk attached to it. Guaranteed return plan is one of such options that can help people get guaranteed returns along with protection. The USP of the plan is that one can invest a regular premium for a fixed tenure and on maturity can receive the income yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly. How it works? In this plan, policyholders need to pay a fixed premium on a monthly or yearly basis during the plan's tenure. After the policy matures, they start receiving guaranteed returns on their investments. The payouts are for a predetermined period and the policyholder can receive the amount either on a monthly, semi-annually or annual basis. Typically, the guaranteed amount is fixed at the time of purchase of the policy from the life insurer.