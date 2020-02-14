#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Business

GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar says new GST filing format, e-invoicing to help in ease of doing business, reporting for taxes

Updated : February 14, 2020 05:05 PM IST

GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said there is a need for standard to ensure complete interoperability.
The GSTN CEO said that in India, the aim is to make digitisation part of business process of taxpayers and eliminate all manual reporting.
Sanjay Aggarwal, senior vice-president of PHD Chamber, said e-invoice is the future means of electronic billing.
GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar says new GST filing format, e-invoicing to help in ease of doing business, reporting for taxes

You May Also Like

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement