GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar says new GST filing format, e-invoicing to help in ease of doing business, reporting for taxes
Updated : February 14, 2020 05:05 PM IST
GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said there is a need for standard to ensure complete interoperability.
The GSTN CEO said that in India, the aim is to make digitisation part of business process of taxpayers and eliminate all manual reporting.
Sanjay Aggarwal, senior vice-president of PHD Chamber, said e-invoice is the future means of electronic billing.