Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi scheme: Banks to transfer money to accounts from August 30 — Check details

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which ensures gender equality and empowers women of Karnataka state, will be launched on August 30, Wednesday in Mysuru City. The banks will reportedly start the process of transferring money to the accounts of beneficiaries from this day itself.

Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi, will participate in the launch as members of Parliament. Around 12.8 million female family heads in Karnataka are expected to receive annual financial aid deposited directly into their bank accounts. The scheme aims to empower families and is part of the government's broader guarantees including Shakti, Anna Bhagya, and Gruha Jyothi.

The launch event is anticipated to have around one lakh attendees and will cover beneficiaries in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts. The scheme is also set to be introduced in other districts, including Belagavi.

Benefits

Gruha Lakshmi scheme offers a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 to women heads of certain families. The state of Karnataka has allocated a substantial Rs 32,000 crore annually to support this scheme.

Eligibility

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme's benefit extends to women listed as family heads on Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards. Only one woman in a family should be the beneficiary of this scheme.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card is issued to households that are identified by the state governments. Each household is entitled to 35kg of food grains per month per family. On the other hand, the APL ration card was issued to households living above the poverty line and the BPL card was issued to households living below the poverty line.

Notably, APL and BPL ration cards are no longer issued in India.

Women government employees and taxpayers, as well as those whose family head husband pays income tax or files GST returns, are ineligible for the scheme.

Documents required for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Above Poverty Line Card/Below Poverty Line Card/ Antyodaya Card

Bank-linked Aadhaar card

Bank details

Aadhaar-linked phone number

Ways to register for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme can be done both online and offline. One can either visit the assigned centre and get registered or apply online.

Offline registration

The woman head of the family can approach the centres along with all the required documents. While availing of the facility of this scheme one can register for free at the centres. Additionally, government representatives will be reaching door to door to register the beneficiaries.

Online registration

Step 1: Eligible women can register online by visiting the official portal of the Seva Sindhu Guarantee scheme.

Step 2: They can then click on the ‘Gruha Lakshmi Yojana’ option.

Step 3: Further, beneficiaries are required to click on the link displayed in the pop-up box.

Step 4: They should then fill in the required information for the scheme and upload the documents.

Step 5: Further, they can click the submit button and note the application form number for future reference.